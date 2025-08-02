Mounting criticism surrounds Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth over leadership missteps

2 August 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Discontent is growing around Pete Hegseth, who currently serves as the head of the Pentagon in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, with mounting criticism over his lack of management experience and controversial decisions, Azernews reports via The Wall Street Journal.

Several sources within the administration have expressed concern about Hegseth's suitability for the role. Among the key criticisms is his lack of organizational leadership experience and a recent incident involving the inclusion of a journalist in a Signal group where classified information is discussed—an action seen as highly inappropriate given the sensitivity of the material.

Further fueling internal dissatisfaction is Hegseth's reported failure to promptly notify the White House about his decision to suspend the supply of certain weapons to Ukraine, a move that blindsided officials at a critical time in U.S. foreign policy.

The controversy comes amid speculation about Hegseth's political future. As previously reported by NBC News, sources close to him have revealed that he is considering a gubernatorial run in Tennessee in 2026. However, no final decision has been made.

The growing scrutiny raises questions about his continued role in the Pentagon and its implications for both U.S. defense policy and internal cohesion within the Trump administration.