Jabbarov: Export of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Türkiye marks joint achievement for regional peace

2 August 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

“The event that took place here today is a clear example of joint work, joint results,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the official opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, Azernews reports.

Highlighting the broader significance of the project, Jabbarov stated: “Today, Syria is entering the process of restoration, normalization, normalization of people’s lives and development. We are very pleased that we can contribute to this work by working together with the brotherly country Türkiye, as well as Syria.”

He noted that the export of Azerbaijani gas to Syria via Turkish infrastructure has officially commenced, underscoring that the initiative is “the result of the political will of the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Qatar and Syria and the efforts to deepen economic ties.”

According to Jabbarov, “The implementation of the project could not have been carried out without the support of Türkiye.”

“We believe that this supply will make a significant contribution to improving the economy and living conditions of the population in Syria. Today’s ceremony is an important project in achieving prosperity and peace in the region in the future,” he concluded.