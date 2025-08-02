Memorial ceremony honors two fallen heroes of Azerbaijan

2 August 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

A memorial ceremony titled "Martyrs Do Not Die, Homeland Is Indivisible" was held in memory of Adishov Gudrat Rahim oglu and Huseynov Valeh Mirza oglu, who laid down their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the event took place at the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center, with the participation of Defense Ministry representatives, members of the public, family members, relatives, and comrades-in-arms of the martyrs.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and all those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and sovereignty. This was followed by the national anthem.

Speakers at the event highlighted the bravery and selflessness of the fallen soldiers, emphasizing their heroic role in defending the nation. A video presentation was shown, detailing the life and battle journeys of the martyrs, accompanied by music dedicated to patriotism.

Family members of the fallen heroes expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for their ongoing support and for ensuring the martyrs' memory remains alive in the hearts of the nation.