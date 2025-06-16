Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss regional security and OIC summit preparations

16 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On June 16, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, to discuss pressing regional and bilateral issues, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region in light of the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict. Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and expressed concern over the wider implications for regional peace.

In addition to security matters, the ministers reviewed developments in the context of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, reaffirming their commitment to deepening strategic cooperation across various sectors.

They also discussed preparations for the upcoming session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), set to take place in Istanbul on June 21–22. The two sides agreed to coordinate closely on issues of mutual interest ahead of the summit.