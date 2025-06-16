Water supply interruption hits Baku and Absheron due to pipeline accident
An accident on the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline has caused a temporary disruption in the water supply across much of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Azernews reports, citing the United Water Supply Service of Large Cities under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.
According to the agency, repair works are currently underway, and the water supply is expected to be fully restored under the previous regime by June 20.
Authorities have urged residents to use water resources efficiently during this period.
