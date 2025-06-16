FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev to officiate Georgia–Portugal U21 match

16 June 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has once again been appointed to officiate an international match. Azernews reports that he will serve as the main referee for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group Stage Matchday 3 fixture between Georgia and Portugal, held in Slovakia.

Masiyev will be assisted by Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, with Alexis Herrera of Venezuela serving as the fourth official.

The Group C match will take place on June 17 at the Sihoť Stadium in Trenčín, kicking off at 20:00 Baku time.

It is worth noting that Elchin Masiyev also officiated the Czech Republic vs England match (1:3) in Group A on June 12.