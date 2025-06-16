FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev to officiate Georgia–Portugal U21 match
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has once again been appointed to officiate an international match. Azernews reports that he will serve as the main referee for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group Stage Matchday 3 fixture between Georgia and Portugal, held in Slovakia.
Masiyev will be assisted by Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, with Alexis Herrera of Venezuela serving as the fourth official.
The Group C match will take place on June 17 at the Sihoť Stadium in Trenčín, kicking off at 20:00 Baku time.
It is worth noting that Elchin Masiyev also officiated the Czech Republic vs England match (1:3) in Group A on June 12.
