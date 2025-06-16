Azerbaijan to host agricultural product festivals across 13 regions

16 June 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is set to hold agricultural product festivals in 13 locations across 9 economic zones, aiming to promote local production and highlight the economic potential of various regions.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Anar Jafarov, Director of the Agrarian Innovation Center under the Ministry of Agriculture. He stated that the festivals, which began in June, will run through November and are designed to encourage local production and foster regional development.

The first event will take place in the Samukh region, where the Apricot Festival will be held for the second time. The festival will feature various apricot varieties grown by local farmers, product sales, and experience-sharing among agricultural producers.

Jafarov also noted that Azerbaijan currently achieves 100% self-sufficiency in melon and vegetable production, with a surplus for export. “These festivals will help expand export opportunities, build local brands, and enhance competitiveness in agriculture,” he said.

On June 30, the Vegetable Festival will be held in Shamkir, the country’s leading region in vegetable production. The event will showcase high-yield farming techniques, innovative cultivation methods, and achievements of local producers. In July, the Melon Festival will be hosted in Kurdamir, a region known for growing watermelons, melons, and other field crops. The event will include exhibitions of local produce and presentations by regional farmers.

Additionally, starting this year, the Grape and Wine Festival will be held with the Ministry’s support. It will bring together grape growers, winemakers, companies, and experts to exchange knowledge and showcase government support programs, subsidy mechanisms, modern viticulture technologies, and successful practices.

Jafarov emphasized that organizing these festivals in a centralized and unified format marks a major step forward for regional agricultural development. “This initiative not only supports agriculture but also plays a strategic role in attracting investment and boosting tourism in the regions,” he added.