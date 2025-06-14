Iran moves museum artifacts to secure storage as strikes intensify
Iran's Cultural Heritage Organization completed moving prominent museum artifacts to secure storage on Saturday as military strikes between Iran and Israel intensified, Azernews reports.
The organization said the transferred artifacts are classified as "prominent artifacts with high protection" by the museums' crisis management working group.
Historical museum artifacts are moved to secure storage during wars and natural disasters to protect them from destruction, theft and damage, the organization said.
Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi announced on Friday that "all museums, buildings and cultural heritage sites" were temporarily closed.
The precautionary measures follow Israeli strikes that have killed at least 30 military personnel in East Azerbaijan province and continued attacks across multiple Iranian provinces.
Israeli forces struck the South Pars gas field on Saturday and hit industrial facilities as part of "Rising Lion" operation that began on Friday.
Iran retaliated with "True Promise 3" missile operation and cancelled all flights nationwide.
Iran has suspended nuclear talks with the US and threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to the attacks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!