Israel tells Iranians near military zones to evacuate

15 June 2025 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Israel issued evacuation warnings on Sunday to residents living near weapons production sites in Tehran, as missile exchanges between Israel and Iran persisted into a third day following Friday’s escalation, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned that the military would target these facilities directly and continue operations aimed at dismantling Iran’s military infrastructure.

“We will strike these sites and continue to strip away the Iranian snake’s skin in Tehran and beyond — focusing on nuclear assets and weapons systems,” Katz said in an official statement.

Israel had earlier issued an evacuation warning to Iranians residing near weapons facilities in Iran, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on X in Arabic and Farsi.

The spokesperson said the warning included all weapons factories and supporting facilities.

Israel launched its biggest military strike against Iran on Friday, saying its goal was to stop Iran from developing atomic weapons and to take out Iran's ballistic missile capabilities.

On the other hand, Iran activated its air defences in several regions on Saturday and Israel told its citizens to take shelter ahead of a fresh barrage of missiles, as the arch-foes exchanged massive strikes in their fiercest confrontation in history.

The fresh attacks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit "every target of the regime", and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw "a more severe and powerful response".

Amid growing global calls for de-escalation, a new round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, with Iran saying it could not negotiate while under attack from Israel.

Israel's operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iran's air defences and hit key nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people, including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

Israeli officials have confirmed that at least 10 people were killed, more than 200 injured, and 35 are still unaccounted for after a major Iranian retaliatory strike hit several Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The attack, described by Iran as a response to previous Israeli actions, struck military and strategic sites, resulting in widespread destruction and disruption.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and hospitals across affected areas are under pressure as they deal with the high number of casualties.