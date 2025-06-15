We thank President Ilham Aliyev – New residents of the Azerbaijan neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş [PHOTOS]

15 June 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

The first residents selected through a government-organized lottery have begun moving into their new apartments in the Azerbaijan neighborhood, constructed in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Azernews reports.

The new residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for their support in addressing the aftermath of the February 2023 earthquakes.

Civil servant Ahmed Metin noted that his home was severely damaged and subsequently demolished due to the earthquake. Thanks to Azerbaijan’s support, a modern residential complex was built in the area.

“Through the lottery, our family was allocated a four-room apartment. We are deeply grateful to the Azerbaijani state and especially to President Ilham Aliyev for their care and support. From the first days of the earthquake, the brotherly Azerbaijani people stood by us. We will never forget this support,” emphasized Metin. He added that once utility registration is completed, his family would permanently relocate to their new home.

Businessman Musa Kuş, who received a three-room apartment in the Azerbaijan neighborhood, also conveyed heartfelt thanks to Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev.

He mentioned that the land where the new residential complex was built had previously belonged to him.

“The apartment I received through the lottery is very beautiful and comfortable, with a terrace. I thank brotherly Azerbaijan and its leadership for not leaving us alone during difficult times. We all sincerely thank President Ilham Aliyev,” said Kuş. He shared that he has already started moving in and plans to fully settle in over the coming days.

According to available information, some of the apartments allocated to families relocated from the disaster zone have already been fully furnished and equipped with household appliances.

The project was jointly implemented by the State Housing Construction Agency of Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s Housing Development Administration.