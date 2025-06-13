Turkic nations unite to preserve shared cultural and architectural heritage [PHOTOS]

13 June 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd International Symposium "Architects and Restorers of the Turkic World" has taken place in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan, jointly organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Akimat (administration) of the Turkistan Region, Azernews reports.

Opening Ceremony and Participants

At the official opening ceremony of the symposium, speeches were delivered by President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, Deputy Akim of the Turkistan Region Yertay Altayev, ICESCO heritage expert Osama Elnahas, representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as international experts.

Plenary and Panel Sessions on Key Topics

During the plenary session, presentations were heard from representatives of scientific institutions of Turkic countries. Special attention was given to the application of modern technologies in the study of architectural heritage, restoration methods, traditional building materials, and the influence of climate conditions on the preservation of monuments.

Panel sessions titled "Historical and Cultural Significance and Study of Monuments of Turkic Cultural Heritage" and "Preservation and Restoration of Architectural Monuments" explored the historical and cultural value of heritage sites, digital solutions in restoration efforts, preventive conservation, and interdisciplinary approaches to the safeguarding of cultural heritage.

Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and Hungary shared their experiences. Azerbaijan was represented by renowned scholar Zaur Hasanov, Deputy Director for Scientific Affairs of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Cultural Program and visit to Historical Sites

One of the event's highlights was an exhibition dedicated to the 950th anniversary of the great encyclopedic work "Divan-i Lughat al-Turk" by Mahmud al-Kashgari, and the musical performance "A Thousand Times – One Turkistan" presented at the Cultural Center of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

As part of the symposium program, a visit to the Otyrar district was organized, where participants had the opportunity to explore in person the mausoleums of Arystan Bab and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi—living examples of Turkic architectural tradition.

The symposium made a significant contribution to the development of scientific and practical cooperation in the preservation and promotion of the shared heritage of the Turkic world.