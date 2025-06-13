Police Academy hosts round table on constitution & human rights within Human Rights Month

13 June 2025 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the nationwide “Human Rights Month” declared by Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, a round table was organized at the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, focusing on the theme “The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan is an important legal basis for ensuring sovereignty and human rights”. The event was held in connection with the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, Azernews reports.

The round table brought together representatives from the Institute of Law and Human Rights, faculty members, cadets, and master's students of the Police Academy. Muqalib Mahmudov, Head of the Legal Education Sector of the Ombudsman’s Office, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the primary goals of Human Rights Month, which runs annually from May 18 to June 18. He emphasized the importance of fostering legal awareness, promoting human rights culture, and strengthening efforts against discrimination, corruption, violence, and other harmful social issues.

Participants were also briefed on legal reforms aimed at enhancing the protection of human rights and freedoms, the principles of the Constitution, and the mandate and broad activities of the Ombudsman institution.

Held in an interactive format, the event featured an open exchange of views and a Q&A session, providing attendees the opportunity to discuss various human rights topics and legal mechanisms in Azerbaijan.