Azerbaijan, China finalize WTO negotiations on goods and services [PHOTOS]

13 June 2025 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli has concluded a key round of talks with Deputy Minister of Trade of China Yan Dong during an official visit to China, Azernews reports.

The meeting highlighted the strong foundations of Azerbaijan-China relations, rooted in mutual friendship and trust. Both sides emphasized the vast potential for deepening trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the context of evolving global markets.

A central focus of the talks was the World Trade Organization (WTO) accession process. Discussions on goods and services were successfully concluded, and the two countries agreed to sign a bilateral protocol, marking a significant step in Azerbaijan’s WTO negotiations with China.

On the sidelines of the visit, Bashirli also met with Song Hui, CEO of TBEA, a major Chinese company engaged in electricity transmission and renewable energy. During the meeting, information was shared about Azerbaijan’s favorable business climate and investment incentives. Both sides discussed prospective partnerships in the fields of energy and infrastructure.

The visit reflects Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to diversify its trade partnerships, attract green investments, and accelerate WTO membership negotiations through bilateral cooperation.