China to display J-20, J-35A, J-10CE fighters at Paris Air Show

15 June 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

China is showcasing some of its top aviation products, including the J-20, the J-35A and the J-10CE fighter jets, at the upcoming Paris Air Show. A Chinese expert said on Sunday that Chinese warplanes are expected to draw significant international attention at the event, particularly following the recent combat successes of China’s made-for-export J-10CE, Azernews reports, Global Times.

Led by the “20” series warplanes and supported by systems of made-for-export military and emergency rescue aviation equipment, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) will make a concentrated display of its achievements in military and civilian aviation equipment at the 55th Paris Air Show, which runs from Monday to June 22, AVIC announced in a statement released on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

Scale models of the J-20 stealth fighter jet, the J-35A stealth fighter jet, the J-10CE fighter jet, the Y-20 large transport aircraft, the Z-20 utility helicopter and the Z-10ME attack helicopter are among military aircraft to be displayed, according to the AVIC release. Other top items include the GJ-11 armed reconnaissance stealth drone, the Wing Loong-2 armed reconnaissance drone and the AG600M large amphibious firefighting aircraft.

These products will comprehensively demonstrate capabilities in air superiority, long-range delivery and land-air coordination for future warfare, showcasing China’s ability in developing a complete system of military aircraft.

Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Sunday that China is expected to become a global highlight at the Paris Air Show following the outstanding combat performance of its export-oriented J-10CE fighter jet.

Chinese products are transitioning from low-end to high-end, from theoretical achievements to proven combat capabilities, Wang said. “The J-10CE’s performance is just a powerful footnote for the progress of the Chinese aviation industry. I believe that all Chinese items on display will be attractive at the Paris Air Show,” he said.

In terms of export potential, Wang said the J-10CE, having demonstrated its capabilities in combat, is undoubtedly attractive to potential buyers. The J-35A represents another strong export candidate, particularly given the background of the growing global proliferation of fifth-generation fighters. Considering its performance and cost-effectiveness, the J-35A should be highly competitive on the global market, Wang said.

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times on Thursday, Wang Yongqing, the chief designer of multiple types of aircraft as well as the chief expert of the Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute of AVIC, said that the J-35 fighter series, developed with an "air-sea twin configuration" approach and a "one aircraft, multiple variants" concept, is expected to be produced in large numbers in the future.

The top designer particularly emphasized the advantages of the J-35 fighter series. He said that the most significant strength of the J-35 series lies in its superior combat capabilities. "During the design phase, combat effectiveness was one of our primary objectives. The J-35's distinctive features include enhanced stealth performance and exceptional combat capabilities for coordinated operations,” said Wang Yongqing.