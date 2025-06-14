Azerbaijani judokas face early exits at World Judo Championships in Budapest

14 June 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Two more Azerbaijani judokas, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), have concluded their participation in the World Judo Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Azernews reports.

Pashayev was eliminated in the 1/8 finals, while Mammadaliyeva exited the tournament in the 1/32 finals. On the first day of the championships, three other Azerbaijani judokas also failed to reach the medal stages.

A total of 13 judokas (9 men and 4 women) are representing Azerbaijan across 10 weight categories in the individual contests. The national team is also scheduled to take part in the mixed team competition later in the tournament.