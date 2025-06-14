Azerbaijani judokas face early exits at World Judo Championships in Budapest
Two more Azerbaijani judokas, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), have concluded their participation in the World Judo Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, Azernews reports.
Pashayev was eliminated in the 1/8 finals, while Mammadaliyeva exited the tournament in the 1/32 finals. On the first day of the championships, three other Azerbaijani judokas also failed to reach the medal stages.
A total of 13 judokas (9 men and 4 women) are representing Azerbaijan across 10 weight categories in the individual contests. The national team is also scheduled to take part in the mixed team competition later in the tournament.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!