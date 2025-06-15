Azerbaijan shines with double silver at Venezuela badminton tournament

15 June 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani badminton players have claimed two silver medals at the "Future" series international tournament held in Venezuela, marking another notable achievement for the nation’s growing badminton scene, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation’s press service.

Ülvi Huseynov delivered an impressive performance in the men’s singles category, defeating opponents from Venezuela, Brazil, and Mexico to reach the final. In a hard-fought gold medal match, he was narrowly defeated by a British player, securing the silver medal.

In the mixed doubles category, the duo of Ülvi Huseynov and Leyla Jamalzadeh advanced to the final after prevailing against pairs from Venezuela and Mexico. However, in the decisive match, they fell short against their Mexican opponents, finishing second and taking home another silver medal for Azerbaijan.

This latest success builds on the athletes' earlier achievements in Venezuela, where they previously won three gold medals across various categories at an open tournament.

The results highlight the increasing competitiveness and international presence of Azerbaijan’s badminton athletes, as they continue to make their mark on the global stage.