AZAL cancels multiple flights amid Middle East tensions and airspace closures
Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the closure of airspace in several countries, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of several scheduled flights for June 14, 15, and 16, 2025, Azernews reports.
According to AZAL’s Press Service, the following flights have been canceled:
June 14, 2025:
-
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 331/332)
-
Baku – New Delhi – Baku (J2 057/058)
-
Baku – Islamabad – Baku (J2 143/144)
-
Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)
-
Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)
June 15, 2025:
-
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)
June 16, 2025:
-
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (J2 021/022 and J2 321/322)
-
Baku – Tehran – Baku (J2 8017/8018)
Additionally, AZAL noted that flights on the Baku–Tabriz–Baku route are canceled through the end of June.
The airline emphasized that it is closely monitoring developments in the region and is prioritizing passenger safety. Passengers will be notified promptly of any further schedule adjustments.
For inquiries or further information, passengers may contact the airline via email at [email protected].
