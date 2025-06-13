Ninth Mugham Television Competition underway in Aghdam [PHOTOS]

13 June 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 9th Mugham Television Competition is underway in the Aghdam Mugham Centre, Azernews reports.

Young and young performers demonstrated their skills in the competition, organised by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The members of the competition jury - Melekhanim Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Sakina Ismayilova, Vamig Mammadaliyev, as well as Honoured Cultural Worker Ilgar Fehmi - carefully analysed and assessed each performance on a 10-point scale.

We remind you that the Mugham TV Competition is open to participants in two age categories: 8-16 years old (boys) and 16-30 years old (youth). The competition involves 30 performers selected on the basis of auditions held in Baku and the regions for about three months.

The participants perform ghazals of classical and modern Azerbaijani poets on various sections of mugham, as well as folk songs, tasnifs and zerbi-mugams.

The final concert of the 9th Mugham TV Competition and the award ceremony for the winners are scheduled for the end of August.

Mugham competitions, held on the initiative and with the support of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, have played a significant role in revealing the creative potential of young performers, preserving and passing on folk music to new generations, as well as promoting Azerbaijani mugham art in the international arena.

It should be noted that the 9th Mugham TV Competition has been held since 2005 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This year, the television competition turns 20 years old.