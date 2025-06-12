TÜRASAŞ to power train production with solar energy in Sakarya Plant

12 June 2025 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Türkiye’s leading rail system company, TÜRASAŞ, is drawing attention with its environmentally friendly energy investment. Thanks to the solar energy plant that is nearing completion at the factory in Sakarya, renewable energy will be used in the production of electric trains, high-speed trains, and suburban vehicles. Minister of Transportation Uraloğlu said, “We will provide 90 percent of the energy from the sun and earn 500 million liras in 10 years.”

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!