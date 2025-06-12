World’s Ocean surface temperature hits 2nd highest level ever recorded

12 June 2025 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the European Copernicus Climate Change Service, the surface temperature of the world's oceans in May reached the second highest value ever recorded in the history of observations, Azernews reports.

The latest expert report states: "The average surface temperature of the world's oceans in May 2025 was 20.79°C, just 0.14°C lower than the record temperature of May 2024. Despite this, the warming remains at an exceptionally high level and poses a significant threat to marine ecosystems."

Scientists attribute the high surface temperatures of the oceans to the fact that the seas absorb 25-30 percent of the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere and about 90 percent of the excess heat. As a result, the oceans serve as a crucial natural buffer against global warming. However, this very role is now in jeopardy. Scientists warn that continued warming could lead to catastrophic changes in marine ecosystems.

One of the most concerning effects of rising ocean temperatures and acidification is the impact on coral reefs. Coral polyps, which rely on capturing calcium ions and carbon dioxide to build their calcium carbonate skeletons, are finding it increasingly difficult to thrive in warmer, more acidic waters. This phenomenon is expected to lead to the destruction of coral reefs — vital ecosystems that support marine biodiversity and provide critical services for coastal communities.

In addition, climatologists are concerned that the warming oceans could encourage the overgrowth of phytoplankton, particularly single-celled algae. While these organisms are crucial to the marine food chain, their unchecked proliferation could lead to oxygen depletion in the waters, suffocating marine life and disrupting entire food webs.

Warming of the oceans is also contributing to more extreme weather events, as warmer seas fuel more intense storms and hurricanes. The interconnectedness of ocean health with global climate systems highlights how vital it is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we are to prevent further destabilization of the planet’s natural systems.