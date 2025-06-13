Azerbaijani women's football national team advances in FIFA Ranking

13 June 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The FIFA Women's National Teams Ranking has been updated, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani women's national team's new position in the world rankings has been announced.

Compared to the previous list, the national team (with 1303.32 points) has moved up one spot, now ranking 74th.

It is worth noting that the top position in the ranking is held by the United States (with 2057.19 points).

The FIFA Women's World Ranking is a system that measures the strength of national women's football teams, based on their performance in international matches. It's a numerical ranking system, and the top-ranked team is currently the United States.

The ranking aims to reflect the relative strength of teams based on their results in FIFA-sanctioned matches.

The ranking is calculated using a complex algorithm that considers factors like the strength of the opponent, the importance of the match (e.g., World Cup, qualifiers), and the result of the match.