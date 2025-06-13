Maqsud Ibrahimbayov's novel published in Turkish language [PHOTOS]

13 June 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

A novel "A Woman in Black Came" (Siyah montlu kadın) by People's Writer of Azerbaijan, Maqsud Ibrahimbayov, has been published in the Turkish language, Azernews reports.

The book presentation took place in Istanbul in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the national writer.

The presentation was held with the joint organisation of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Istanbul and the Maqsud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Centre, as well as with the support of the Humanist Publishing House, which published the book.

Speaking at the event, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Narmina Mustafayeva, stressed that Maqsud Ibrahimbayov is one of the most valuable personalities that Azerbaijan has raised.

She pointed out that the writer, who conveyed modern Azerbaijani thought in the language of literature, dedicated his work not only to his native country, but also to a wide geography covering various regions.

Director of the Maqsud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Centre Anna Ibrahimbayova, thanking for organising the event, expressed confidence that thanks to this book, the Turkish reader will be able to get to know the writer's work better.

Then, a video dedicated to the rich creative heritage of Maqsud Ibrahimbayov was shown.

Rector of Üsküdar University in Istanbul, Professor Nazife Güngör, touched upon the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye and the peculiarities of Azerbaijani culture. She underlined that literature is one of the fundamental elements of Azerbaijani culture.

Note that the Education Advisor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye, Nadjiba Nasibova, representatives of the public and other guests attended the event which took place at Tophane-i Amire Cultural and Art Centre, located in the historical part of Istanbul.