Iran vows retaliation as Israel launches massive overnight airstrikes

13 June 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pledged a forceful response following Israel's extensive airstrikes on Iranian territory, Azernews reports.

In a televised address to the nation, Khamenei condemned the attacks and ordered the Iranian Armed Forces to be placed on high alert, warning that Tel Aviv's actions will not go unanswered.

The warning comes after more than 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets reportedly struck over 100 strategic targets across Iran in an overnight assault. The strikes are said to have killed a number of senior Iranian military officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians, further intensifying tensions in the already fragile region.

In response to the strikes, Iran's Crisis Management Headquarters issued an urgent appeal to the public to:

Remain calm and avoid panic-driven actions

Rely solely on official and national media for updates and guidance

Encourage those active in digital and social media spaces to prioritize psychological public safety and refrain from spreading misinformation

This escalation marks a dangerous new phase in the Israel-Iran confrontation and raises fears of a broader regional conflict. With both sides signaling readiness for further action, the international community has expressed growing alarm and is calling for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.