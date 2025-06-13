G7 leaders to issue targeted statements instead of joint declaration
The start of the G7 summit (comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan), previously scheduled for June 15 in Canada, will now take place a day later.
Azernews reports that this was reported by the Kyodo news agency, citing a Canadian official.
It is reported that instead of issuing a final declaration, G7 leaders are planning to release "shorter and more focused" statements following the meeting.
Earlier, CTV, citing a source within the Canadian government, reported that a final communique from the G7 countries is not expected; instead, participants may issue joint communiqués on specific issues.
The summit agenda will include discussions on Ukraine, energy security, increased defense spending by NATO countries, and access to critical raw materials.
