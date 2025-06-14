Bayramov and Fidan discuss Israeli-Iranian tensions in phone call

14 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The call underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Baku and Ankara amid rising tensions in the region.

The two top diplomats discussed Israel’s military strike on Iranian territory, as well as other pressing regional developments.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation to address the recent escalation in the Middle East, Azernews reports citing TRT Haber.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!