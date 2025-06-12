Azernews.Az

Friday June 13 2025

Japan’s biggest energy producer to triple LNG imports from U.S.

12 June 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)
Japan's largest electricity generation company, JERA, has announced the conclusion of contracts for the annual purchase of 5.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Azernews reports.

