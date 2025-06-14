Azerbaijan highlights strategic role in bridging EU-China trade via Middle Corridor

14 June 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan positions itself as a key connector between two major economic powers along the Middle Corridor — the European Union and China — according to Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the “GLOBSEC 2025” forum during a panel discussion titled “The Middle Corridor: A New Geopolitical and Economic Lifeline”, Hajiyev noted that annual trade turnover between the EU and China exceeds €700 billion.

“They can compete, but we see not competition, but their prospects for cooperation,” he said. “As for what our vision is regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the EU’s Global Gateway, frankly, I have difficulty understanding how it can be applied to our region. However, we see more synergy between the two concepts. We want to see more cooperation and joint activities. Meanwhile, we are implementing our own plans.”

Hajiyev stressed that the Middle Corridor is not an abstract idea but a functioning infrastructure:

“No one should be under the impression that we need to build a new Middle Corridor. The Middle Corridor already exists and is operational. Azerbaijan and its partners are investing in it. Our other partners can also come and join it and benefit.”