AZAL grounds flights to India and Saudi Arabia for today

13 June 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

For additional information, passengers can contact the airline by email at

AZAL considers flight safety a top priority, closely monitors the situation, and promptly informs passengers of any changes.

Due to recent events in the Middle East and the closure of the airspace of several countries for security reasons, Azerbaijan Airlines has cancelled the following flights scheduled for June 13, 2025:

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!