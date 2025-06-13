Azerbaijan to establish new national park in liberated Garabagh territories

13 June 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

A new national park is being established across parts of the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly, Azernews reports, citing Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and head of the Interdepartmental Centre's Working Group on Environmental Issues, as he said during the group's latest meeting held in Khankendi.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdara, Khojaly, and Khankendi, the national park will span an area of 100,000 hectares. A detailed map of the proposed park has already been prepared and submitted to the State Committee on Property Issues.

The creation of the park is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

The initiative marks a significant step in the sustainable development and ecological restoration of the region following its liberation. It also highlights Azerbaijan’s efforts to integrate environmental protection into its post-conflict reconstruction strategy.