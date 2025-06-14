Christoph Gluck's opera premiered as part of Opera Days project [PHOTOS]

14 June 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Spectacular premiere of Christoph Gluck's "Orpheus and Eurydice" has taken place at Azerbaijan National Art Museum as part of Opera Days project, Azernews reports.

The event was organized for the first time by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The hall was full, the audience did not hide their emotions, and the applause continued until the very final bow.

"Orpheus and Eurydice," created in 1762 based on the Greek myth of Orpheus, is the most famous work of the composer and one of the most significant in the history of opera. This piece marked the beginning of opera reform, aimed at achieving an organic fusion of music and drama and subordinating musical development to dramatic expression. The original libretto version was written by Rinaldo de Calzabigi in Italian.

This masterpiece of the 18th century is not just an opera, but a deeply dramatic parable about love that defies death itself. The story of Orpheus, who descended into the underworld to bring his beloved back to life, was presented in a new stage version that combined vocal and ballet art.

The role of Orpheus was performed by distinguished Azerbaijani artists Ilham Nazarov and Anar Mikhailov, both possessing powerful stage charm and vivid vocal style. The image of Eurydice was embodied by Honored Artist Farida Mammadova and Liana Praga, whose lyricism and theatrical refinement gave the heroine a special emotional depth. The role of Cupid, the heavenly messenger and guardian of love, was played by Zümrüd Davudova — light, graceful, and inspiring.

The conductor was Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, whose work with the orchestra added tenderness, passion, and dynamic tension to the sound. The chorus master was Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva , who prepared a cohesive and expressive choral accompaniment. The choreographer was Honored Artist Yuri Lobachov, who created a language of movement where every pose and gesture became an extension of the musical phrase. The concertmaster was Daniil Kirillov, whose performance ensured a high level of musical support.

The production combined opera and ballet in a harmonious synthesis, offering the audience deep emotions, aesthetic pleasure, and the true power of classical art. The performance emphasized the mystical atmosphere of the ancient myth: the stage space breathed eternity, creating the illusion of Greek tragedy enacted not by people, but by shadows of the past.

