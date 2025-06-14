Two Azerbaijani judokas to compete on day two of World Judo Championship in Budapest
The World Judo Championship continues in Budapest, Hungary, with Azerbaijani athletes set to compete in the second day of the tournament.
According to Azernews, two judokas will represent Azerbaijan in the men’s and women’s events on June 12:
Men’s -66 kg category (1/32 finals)
Ruslan Pashayev vs. Ronald Lima
Women’s -52 kg category (1/32 finals)
Gultac Mammadaliyeva vs. Sofia Asvesta
The qualification rounds are underway, while the final block of matches will commence at 20:00.
