Friday June 13 2025

State-backed loans fuel business growth across Azerbaijan

13 June 2025 18:56 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of early 2025, the loan portfolio of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, operating under the Ministry of Economy, has reached 887.5 million manat, according to Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Azernews reports.

