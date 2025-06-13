Azerbaijani FM advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel amid regional tensions

In light of the escalating security situation between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid visiting Israel unless absolutely necessary.

According to the official statement, Azerbaijani nationals currently in Israel are advised to exercise increased caution and strictly follow all safety regulations and security guidelines issued by local authorities.

"In view of the current tense security situation between Israel and Iran, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are strongly recommended to refrain from non-essential travel to Israel. Those who are already in the country should remain highly vigilant," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized the importance of avoiding risky areas and complying with local instructions to ensure personal safety during this period of heightened tension.

In the event of an emergency, Azerbaijani citizens in Israel are urged to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv via the following channels:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel

📧 [email protected]

📞 +972 54 539 77 88

This warning follows similar advisories issued for travel to Iran and reflects Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to protecting its citizens amid a rapidly shifting regional security environment.