Azerbaijani FM advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel amid regional tensions

In light of the escalating security situation between the State
of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens
to avoid visiting Israel unless absolutely necessary.
According to the official statement, Azerbaijani nationals
currently in Israel are advised to exercise increased caution and
strictly follow all safety regulations and security guidelines
issued by local authorities.
"In view of the current tense security situation between Israel
and Iran, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are strongly
recommended to refrain from non-essential travel to Israel. Those
who are already in the country should remain highly vigilant," the
statement said.
The ministry emphasized the importance of avoiding risky areas
and complying with local instructions to ensure personal safety
during this period of heightened tension.
In the event of an emergency, Azerbaijani citizens in Israel are
urged to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv via the
following channels:
Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of
Israel
📧 [email protected]
📞 +972 54 539 77 88
This warning follows similar advisories issued for travel to
Iran and reflects Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to protecting its
citizens amid a rapidly shifting regional security environment.