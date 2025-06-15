Azerbaijani President makes post on June 15 - National Salvation Day [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post on the occasion of June 15 - the National Salvation Day on his social media accounts.
Azernews presents the post:
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!