New details emerge during war crimes trial of Armenian military figures in Baku

13 June 2025 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On June 13, new testimony and evidence were presented at the Baku Military Court during the ongoing trial of Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Azernews reports.

Levon Mnatsakanyan, one of the accused, answered the prosecutor’s questions and confirmed that he operated in several areas at the request of Arayik Harutyunyan, the so-called "president" of the separatist regime during the war. Mnatsakanyan claimed that at the time, he held no official position and was already retired.

He said Harutyunyan personally contacted him on October 14 and again in early November—though he could not recall the exact date—asking for assistance in security, civil defense, and artillery inspection. Mnatsakanyan acknowledged visiting Hadrut, Sugovushan, and other frontline areas in this context.

The court also reviewed video footage recorded during the war showing a military meeting held in a school classroom in Shushakend, where Mnatsakanyan was visibly present. The meeting was led by Samvel Babayan, the former "defense minister" of the illegal separatist regime, who gave detailed instructions for an attack on Azerbaijani forces in Shusha.

In the footage, Babayan is heard describing a planned offensive, stating:

“The fate of Karabakh depends on our tomorrow’s activities... We must close the enemy’s rear... At 7 o’clock the shelling begins. The artillery works for about 15 minutes. Because we are going to attack.”

Despite being captured in the video, Mnatsakanyan denied participating in the meeting's planning and claimed the planned attack never occurred.

The trial, which involves 15 individuals including former so-called officials and military leaders, continues as they face charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including genocide, war crimes, terrorism, and crimes against peace and humanity.

The proceedings mark a significant step in Azerbaijan’s effort to seek justice for the crimes committed during Armenia’s decades-long occupation and the 2020 war.