Farid Kazakov presents his new performance in Turkiye [Commentary]

13 June 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The premiere of the performance "Fusion of the Elements" has recently took place at the Ali Emiri Efendi Cultural Center in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The production was staged by renowned Azerbaijani and Russian choreographer, dancer, ballet artist Farid Kazakov.

The performance offered a theatrical and choreographic interpretation of all the elements of nature.

The cast included students from Farid Kazakov's international academy and members of the Elita professional rhythmic gymnastics club, as well as the world ballet champion and multiple-time Turkish national champion Zeynep Yağmur Uzşen, and Russian rhythmic gymnastics master of sport Ekaterina Komarskikh.

Farid Kazakov told Azernews that he was glad his recent performance in Turkiye had been a great success. He shared that creating as a ballet master brought him special joy, and that being the choreographer and director of an entire production also came with great responsibility.

According to him, it was important to consider every detail of the show, especially when working with young performers.

He also expressed gratitude to all the artists involved and thanked Ayten Rustamova — the head of a professional rhythmic gymnastics club and his colleague — for her support in realizing the production.

"I'm glad that my recent performance in Turkey was a great success! Creating as a ballet master brings special joy, and being the choreographer and director of an entire production is also a huge responsibility. You have to consider every detail of the performance, especially when working with young artists! I want to thank all the performers and the head of the professional rhythmic gymnastics club, who is also my colleague, Ayten Rustamova, for her support in bringing it to life.

I've been living in Turkey for almost a year now, and during this time I’ve been able to realize many of my projects here — staging major performances, judging international competitions, performing, and more. In December of last year, I held the 5th anniversary edition of the International Multigenre Festival named after me.

Many people tell me that with my arrival, a new era has begun in the world of dance and gymnastics here — that through my work I’ve set an example of how to create theatrical performances for children by integrating them with gymnastics, ballet, and contemporary choreography.

It means a lot to me that I am first and foremost recognized as an Azerbaijani artist, and that through my work I can tell the world about our culture. It is a true joy to continue passing on my knowledge and skills to the younger generation of performers! I wish them all success and good luck!

In the future, we plan to bring our productions to international theater festivals — and, of course, to come to Baku on tour!"

Recall that Farid Kazakov was recently awarded a certificate of appreciation by the local administration for introducing children in Turkiye to high art and culture.

Farid Kazakov has been crowned champion at the World Dance Olympiad. He is the three-time best soloist of Russia, holder of the global international award "Most Fashionable Awards," finalist of the international talent show "Central Asia's Got Talent," and twice laureate of the national award of Azerbaijan.

In 2021, the dancer won the prize "Turkiye Zirve Odulleri" in Turkiye. He got the title "Most Talented Dancer of Turkiye 2021".

Farid Kazakov is an honorary member and ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in the European Cultural Association. The dancer is a graduate of the Baku Choreographic Academy and the Moscow State Institute of Culture.

He is a multiple winner and Grand Prix holder of international, all-Russian, and republican competitions.

Moreover, the dancer's name was added to the book dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent public and cultural figures.