IAEA chief warns against strikes on nuclear sites after attacks on Isfahan facility
Multiple strikes targeted Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facilities on June 13, but no increase in off-site radiation levels has been detected so far, according to Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azernews reports.
Speaking on the final day of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Grossi warned that attacks on nuclear sites are in direct violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Agency’s Statute.
“I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities should not be targeted under any circumstances, as this could harm people and the environment. Such attacks have serious consequences for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” Grossi stressed.
