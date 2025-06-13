AZAL cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Tehran amid Middle East tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East and the closure of
airspace by several countries for security reasons, Azerbaijan
Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of several scheduled
flights on June 13 and 14, 2025, Azernews reports,
citing the press service of Heydar Aliyev International
Airport.
According to the information provided, the following flights
have been canceled:
Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku
Flights J2 021/022 and J2 321/322 on June 13
Flight J2 021/022 on June 14
Baku – Dubai – Baku
Flight J2 011/012 on June 13
Baku – Tehran – Baku
Flight J2 8017/8018 on June 13
AZAL emphasized that the safety of its passengers and crew
remains the airline’s top priority. For further information,
passengers are advised to contact the airline’s Call Center via
email at [email protected].