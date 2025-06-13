German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and SMBDA to launch AI platform for SMEs

13 June 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (“AHK Azerbaijan”) and the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBDA), operating under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, announced plans to launch a joint platform aimed at expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in managing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Azernews reports.

During recent discussions, both parties outlined key areas of cooperation, including supporting SME development, strengthening bilateral partnerships, and exchanging best practices to bolster Azerbaijan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. They also emphasized promoting the “green transformation” and advancing the digitalization of business processes.

In addition, the collaboration will facilitate regular meetings between AHK members and representatives of SME agencies to deepen dialogue and foster mutual cooperation.

“We are confident that these initiatives will bring Azerbaijani and German companies closer together and open new opportunities for SME growth. At the same time, they will drive innovation through a reliable partnership,” AHK Azerbaijan stated.