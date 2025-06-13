Top Iranian general killed in Israeli strikes targeting IRGC leadership

13 June 2025 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Major General Hossein Salami, the influential head of Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was among the most senior figures in the country’s security establishment, reporting directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Azernews reports via CNN that he was reportedly killed on Friday in Israel’s Rising Lion military operation, which has focused on dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and eliminating top military commanders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as a multi-day campaign.

According to Iranian state media, Salami died when a precision strike hit the IRGC headquarters in Tehran. Analysts believe the loss of Salami and other senior officers could significantly impair Iran’s ability to coordinate a swift or cohesive military response.