Over 200 kg of marijuana seized at Astara border hidden under watermelon cargo

14 June 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's customs officials have uncovered a significant drug trafficking attempt at the Astara border checkpoint involving a shipment of watermelons in transit from Iran to Russia, Azernews reports citing Astara Customs Department.

In coordination with its canine unit, detected suspicious indicators during an X-ray inspection of the vehicle. A thorough search led to the discovery of 64 concealed packages containing a total of 207.62 kilograms of marijuana, hidden beneath pallets of fresh watermelon.

The seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of Azerbaijani authorities to combat narcotics smuggling across its territory and ensure regional security through strengthened border control measures.