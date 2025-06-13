Azerbaijani Defence Minister expresses condolences over death of Iranian military chief

13 June 2025 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has expressed deep condolences over the death of Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

In his message, Minister Hasanov conveyed his personal sorrow:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mohammad Bagheri, whom I personally knew and who was always distinguished by his professionalism and good attitude, will be remembered with fond memories.

I express my deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased and wish them patience.

May God have mercy on him!”

Lieutenant General Bagheri was a prominent figure in Iran’s military leadership and had been known for his role in shaping the country’s defence strategy. His death marks a significant moment for Iran's armed forces amid heightened regional tensions.