Azerbaijani Defence Minister expresses condolences over death of Iranian military chief
Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has expressed deep condolences over the death of Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.
In his message, Minister Hasanov conveyed his personal sorrow:
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Lieutenant
General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the
Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Mohammad Bagheri, whom I personally knew and who was always distinguished by his professionalism and good attitude, will be remembered with fond memories.
I express my deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased and wish them patience.
May God have mercy on him!”
Lieutenant General Bagheri was a prominent figure in Iran’s military leadership and had been known for his role in shaping the country’s defence strategy. His death marks a significant moment for Iran's armed forces amid heightened regional tensions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!