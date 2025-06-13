Total of 246 medal sets to be awarded at third CIS Games

13 June 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A total of 246 medal sets will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines at the 3rd CIS Games, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 this year, Azernews reports.

Swimming will present the highest number of medals, with 40 sets up for grabs. Additionally, winners and the most valuable players (MVPs) will be recognized in team sports such as football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan.

The events will be hosted in Mingachevir, Ganja, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi, utilizing 12 different sports venues.

Participants will include athletes and official representatives from CIS countries, as well as guest nations.

The Games aim to preserve CIS national sports as a historical legacy, their popularisation and development at the international level, promote a healthy lifestyle, develop positive physical and moral qualities in young people, cultivate patriotism, the will to achieve goals, respect for history and folk traditions, and improve sports prowess and experience of the athletes competing in international competitions.