Azerbaijani FM urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid rising tensions

13 June 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Amid growing regional tensions, the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to its citizens, advising them to refrain from traveling to Iran unless absolutely necessary, Azernews reports.

According to a statement published by the ministry, the advisory comes in light of the deteriorating security situation following increased hostility between Iran and Israel.

"In view of the current heightened security risks stemming from the tensions between Israel and Iran, Azerbaijani citizens are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to Iran. Those who must travel are urged to exercise extreme caution," the statement read.

The Ministry further emphasized that Azerbaijani citizens currently in Iran should strictly observe all safety and security protocols. It specifically warned against traveling near military or nuclear facilities and urged citizens to comply fully with the instructions of local authorities.

In case of emergencies, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are encouraged to contact the Embassy in Tehran or the Consulate General in Tabriz via the following channels:

Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran

📧 [email protected]

📞 +98 905 523 01 07

Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

📧 [email protected]

📞 +961 4 922 066

The Foreign Ministry's call reflects Azerbaijan’s growing concern over regional instability and aims to ensure the safety of its citizens amid an unpredictable security environment.