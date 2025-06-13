Culture Minister holds citizens' reception in Goygol district [PHOTOS]

13 June 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The receptions for citizens by heads of central executive authorities and other administrative bodies continue across cities and districts, Azernews reports.

Based on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, these receptions involve listening to residents' appeals and suggestions, and taking appropriate steps to resolve the issues raised.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has recently held a citizens' reception in Goygol district.

Before the reception, Adil Karimli and the Head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Elvin Pashayev, laid flowers at the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Goygol to pay their respects.

At the reception organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Goygol, which was also attended by relevant officials from the ministry's structural divisions, citizens from Ganja and Naftalan cities as well as from Goygol, Dashkasan, Samukh, and Goranboy districts voiced their appeals and suggestions.

The citizens' appeals mainly concerned employment issues, labor evaluation, changing workplaces, improving the material and technical support of enterprises, suggestions related to the cultural sector, and other matters.

The Culture Minister stated that the issues raised by citizens would be investigated promptly and steps would be taken in accordance with legislation to resolve them.

Special attention and objective consideration will be given to the issues raised by the families of martyrs and veterans during the reception, and appropriate instructions were issued.