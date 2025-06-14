Azerbaijan, Iran hold talks amid escalating regional tensions

14 June 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

On June 14, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the situation following Israel’s military operation on Iranian territory.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi provided details about the attack carried out by Israel and the response measures taken by Tehran. In turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed concern over the escalating regional tensions and conveyed condolences over the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, as well as other senior officials and citizens.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to resolving disputes in line with international law and through diplomatic means, underlining the particular concern surrounding the security of nuclear facilities.

Reaffirming Azerbaijan’s neutral stance, Bayramov stressed that no country, including neighboring and friendly Iran, should have its territory used by a third party for hostile purposes.

He also noted that, due to the closure of Iranian airspace, Azerbaijan had facilitated the transit of representatives from various countries, including Iran, through its land borders.

The two sides reiterated the urgency of renewing diplomatic efforts to prevent the further spread of the conflict across the region. The conversation also included an exchange of views on other bilateral matters.