Middle East on edge as Israel expands strikes against Iranian targets [BREAKING]

Israel has conducted a series of strikes on key targets within Iran. According to Tel Aviv, the attacks focused on elements of the Islamic Republic's nuclear infrastructure, facilities associated with its ballistic missile program, and high-ranking military commanders, Azernews reports.

Israelis stock up on food and water as they prepare for retaliation.

Here in Jerusalem, supermarket shelves are fast depleting with people stocking up on food and water.

Most of the country was woken up at around 03:00 (01:00 BST) this morning with a short burst of sirens and a phone alert warning of a “significant threat” - with people instructed to stay close to a shelter.

Israel’s emergency services say they are mobilising blood services across the country, while some hospitals say they are discharging patients who are well enough to go home.

In the West Bank, a lockdown has been imposed on all Palestinian cities until further notice.

This is all in preparation for a retaliation - with the Israeli military warning 100 Iranian drones are on their way to Israel.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have begun intercepting drones launched from Iran earlier today.

According to a military official, the drones are being intercepted outside Israel’s borders.

Those that are not intercepted earlier are expected to reach Israeli airspace within an hour or so.

Oil prices have jumped sharply in response to Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, triggering market volatility across multiple sectors. July futures for Brent crude rose by 4.28% to $73.35 per barrel, while July futures for WTI crude increased by 7.95% to $73.03 per barrel.

The escalation has also impacted global financial markets. Major U.S. indices, along with Asian markets, have begun to decline, while safe-haven assets such as the Swiss franc and gold are experiencing upward movement.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the “Azeri Light” brand on the world market increased by 1.28 USD, or 1.77%, reaching 73.45 USD reports.

According to the results of the auctions, the price of August futures of “Brent” brand oil amounted to 70.85 USD.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of “Azeri Light” oil on the FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by 1.25 USD, or 1.76%, to 72.20 USD.

The IDF has released footage showing Israeli Air Force aircraft being prepared for combat sorties against Iran.

Israel’s military says 200 fighter jets have been used in its ongoing strikes on Iran, according to BBC.

“More than 100 targets have been struck across Iran,” IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said during a live briefing, adding that “over 330 various munitions” have already been dropped.

Defrin said Israel’s strikes were “part of a precise and synchronized operation” and that its pilots were “still striking military targets and targets from the nuclear program across different areas in Iran.”

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement in response to the Israeli strikes on Tehran and other cities in the country, which, according to Iranian sources, killed military commanders and scientists.

In the official statement published by the IRNA news agency, Iranian authorities emphasised that the "night aggression of the Zionist regime against the Homeland" demonstrated Israel’s disregard for all international norms and its readiness to "officially and openly commit terrorist acts and ignite war."

"Starting a war with Iran is playing with fire and an act of daring against a lion. Such night operations, especially at a time when diplomatic negotiations on the nuclear issue were underway, reflect this regime’s fear of Iran’s strength and its inability to contain Iran through diplomatic means," the statement said.

Tehran stresses that Israel’s actions in Iranian airspace and the elimination of Iranian commanders "once again prove the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime." Iranian authorities assured that from this moment they are taking all necessary defensive, political, and legal steps to, as stated in the text, "make Israel regret what it has done and deprive the Zionists of sleep."

“The response will be decisive, unified, and uncompromising,” the Iranian government declared. “We have the legitimate right to respond, and we will exercise it. There are no disagreements in Iran today: the entire nation, the state, and the authorities stand united in the face of the aggressor.”

“Revenge for each of our martyrs is inevitable. We call on the UN Security Council to protect what remains of the international order. But even if that does not happen, as the Supreme Leader said, ‘the mighty hand of the Iranian Armed Forces will not let this regime go. Retribution is near—closer than the Zionists’ carotid artery.’”

Iranian authorities assured that the situation is under control and that a response will follow very soon.

“We did not start this. But Iran will write the final chapter of this story,” the statement concluded.

In the past few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones towards Israel.

According to The Times of Israel, this was reported by an official representative of the Israel Defence Forces, Brigadier General Effi Deferin.

He stated that the IDF is taking measures to intercept them.

Deferin clarified that the launches originated from Iranian territory, and it will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli airspace.

Iran’s former national security chief Ali Shamkhani, has been killed as a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, CNN reports, citing Iranian state media.

"The assassination of Ali Shamkhani was also confirmed," said the Iranian state news network IRINN.

Shamkhani was a key advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and served as Secretary of the country’s National Security Council for nearly ten years.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), replacing the late General Hossein Salami.

New IRGC commander, General Vahidi.

This was reported by the Iranian news agency Nournews.

Habibollah Sayyari has been named acting Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. He will replace Mohammad Bagheri, who was killed in the Israeli strikes.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has died as a result of Israeli strikes on Iran, according to the MEHR news agency.

Earlier, the Iranian side denied the death of the general.

According to Iranian state media reports, several key figures of Iran’s military and scientific establishment were killed in a large-scale Israeli military operation aimed at undermining Tehran’s nuclear program.

Among the confirmed dead are:

– Hossein Salami — Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC);

– Gholamali Rashid — Commander of the Central Headquarters of “Khatam al-Anbiya”;

– Fereydoon Abbasi — Nuclear scientist and former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation;

– Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi — another specialist in the nuclear program.

In addition, Ali Shamkhani, one of the closest advisors to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly sustained serious injuries, according to media reports.

The Israeli side has stated that the operation will continue and is aimed at "permanently depriving Iran of the ability to develop nuclear weapons."

Azerbaijani airline AZAL has cancelled several flights due to the closure of airspace by a number of Middle Eastern countries over security concerns.

Flights on the Baku–Tel Aviv–Baku, Baku–Dubai–Baku, and Baku–Tehran–Baku routes scheduled for June 13 and 14 have been cancelled.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is concerned about Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint. This was stated by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

"The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear programme are underway. The Secretary-General recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," the statement read.

"The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford," Haq added.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, was not harmed in the Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, according to the IRNA news agency.

The agency clarified that the general is currently at a command post.

Earlier, Reuters had reported, citing a source, that Bagheri was presumed dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the surprise airstrike on Iranian territory was “very successful.”

“We struck the top command, the leading scientists involved in developing nuclear weapons, and key nuclear infrastructure facilities,” Netanyahu emphasised. “We are achieving success, but I know, and you know: there are no easy wars.”

The Israeli leader also warned that Israelis may have to “spend much more time in shelters than we have been used to until now.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has stated that Israel’s attack on Iran "could not have happened without coordination and authorisation from the United States." The statement was published on the ministry's official Telegram channel.

"The U.S. government, as the main supporter of this regime (Israel), will also be held responsible for the consequences and the dangerous repercussions of this Zionist attack," the message reads.

It’s worth noting that Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi also accused the United States of involvement in the strikes on Tehran.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied any American involvement in the attacks and urged Iran not to act against U.S. interests.

Scale of the Strikes: According to Israeli military sources, the attack targeted dozens of sites across Iran. The primary objectives were critical components of Iran’s nuclear programme and facilities associated with the production of long-range ballistic missiles. A source in the Israeli military told CNN the operation “is not limited to a single day.”

Scientists and Generals Targeted: An Israeli intelligence official told reporters that the first wave of strikes included locations where senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were believed to be present. “The likelihood of their elimination is high and continues to increase,” the official stated.

IRGC Commander Killed: According to several Iranian state media outlets, General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in the strikes. However, there has been no official confirmation so far.

Destruction on the Ground: Photos and videos released by Iranian state media show burning residential buildings and plumes of smoke rising above the nuclear facility in Natanz.

Mobilisation and State of Emergency in Israel: Israeli authorities have declared a state of emergency. Schools have been closed, mass gatherings banned, and citizens urged to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Hospitals have been instructed to suspend non-urgent care and switch to emergency protocols. The army is mobilising “tens of thousands” of reservists.

U.S. Response: CNN reports that the Donald Trump administration was informed in advance about the planned strike. However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the United States did not participate in the operation and provided no military assistance to Israel.

Future of Nuclear Talks: The sixth round of the U.S.–Iran nuclear negotiations was scheduled for June 15 in Oman.

Israel has carried out strikes on three military sites in northwestern Iran, according to Iranian state television.

"Three military facilities in East Azerbaijan Province were targeted by the Zionist regime," the provincial emergency management authority said in a statement broadcast by the state channel.

A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces has stated that the strikes carried out by Israel on Iranian territory were conducted with the support of the United States. This was also reported by Iranian state media.

As previously mentioned, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected all accusations of American involvement in the operation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the Iranian people:

“At dawn today, the Zionist regime once again revealed its malicious nature by committing a new crime on the soil of our beloved country, staining its filthy and bloodied hands with an attack on residential areas. This regime must be prepared for severe punishment.”

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, with God's permission, will not leave this aggression unanswered.”

“Several commanders and scientists were killed in the attack. Their successors and colleagues, with Allah’s help, will immediately carry on their mission.”

“Through this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself on a path toward a bitter and painful fate — and it will inevitably meet it.”

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, stated that Israel is calling up "tens of thousands" of reservists in preparation for further developments following the strikes on Iranian territory.

"We launched this operation because the time had come. We are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait. We have no other choice," said Zamir in the statement.

He added that both recent and historical lessons are clear: "When the enemy seeks our destruction, we cannot turn a blind eye. We must fight for our existence. Freedom is granted to those who are willing to fight for it."

It should be recalled that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier stated the operation against Iran would last several days. Following the strikes on what Tel Aviv calls "nuclear targets," Israel declared a state of emergency — schools are closed, mass gatherings are banned, and businesses have been advised to suspend operations in anticipation of a potential Iranian response.

Iran has fully closed its airspace until further notice. The announcement was made by the country's Civil Aviation Authority, which also urged citizens not to go to airports. Earlier, authorities had temporarily suspended flights over Tehran, as confirmed by an official NOTAM notice.

Iranian media are reporting a new wave of Israeli strikes across the country. According to their reports, the current attacks are targeting the cities of Tehran, Ahvaz, and Kermanshah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a video statement that the Israeli Air Force had struck Iran’s uranium enrichment centre in Natanz, scientists involved in nuclear weapons development, and facilities he described as the "heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme". He said the operation would continue for several days. "We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Netanyahu declared.

Iranian state media and eyewitnesses confirmed explosions in multiple locations across the country, including Tehran and the city of Natanz, home to a key nuclear facility. According to Reuters, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has convened an emergency meeting.

Both Iranian television and CNN reported the death of General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in the strikes. However, this has not yet been confirmed by independent sources.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted “dozens” of nuclear and military facilities. Israeli assessments claim Iran possesses enough fissile material to produce up to 15 nuclear warheads in the near term.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned of a possible retaliatory attack from Tehran. “A massive strike on Israeli territory using rockets and drones is expected imminently,” his statement said. A state of emergency has been declared in Israel.

Meanwhile, the United States has emphasised it was not involved in the military operation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement confirming the unilateral nature of Israel’s actions. “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said. Rubio added, “Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump convened an emergency cabinet meeting. The previous day, Trump had acknowledged the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran, while expressing hope for a peaceful resolution.

Amid the sharp escalation of the conflict, oil prices surged by more than $3 per barrel.

The situation in the region remains extremely tense. International observers warn of the risk of a wide-scale escalation that could develop into a full-scale war with unpredictable consequences for the entire Middle East.