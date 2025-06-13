UN General Assembly adopts ceasefire resolution on Gaza with overwhelming support

13 June 2025 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the resolution received the backing of 149 member states, including Azerbaijan. Twelve countries voted against the measure, while 19 abstained from voting.

The resolution was passed during the 10th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly, which reconvened on Thursday to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.