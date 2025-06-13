bp to develop strategic plan for Garabagh and ADUA oil fields in Azerbaijan

13 June 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

bp will prepare a comprehensive development concept for the “Ashrafi – Dan Ulduzu – Aypara” (ADUA) cluster within the larger “Garabagh” oil and gas field, the company announced through Tamam Bayatli, head of bp Azerbaijan’s press service, Azernews reports. bp has recently joined the existing production agreements for the Garabagh and ADUA fields, previously solely owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Under the new agreements, bp acquires...

