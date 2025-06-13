Azernews.Az

Friday June 13 2025

bp to develop strategic plan for Garabagh and ADUA oil fields in Azerbaijan

13 June 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
bp to develop strategic plan for Garabagh and ADUA oil fields in Azerbaijan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

bp will prepare a comprehensive development concept for the “Ashrafi – Dan Ulduzu – Aypara” (ADUA) cluster within the larger “Garabagh” oil and gas field, the company announced through Tamam Bayatli, head of bp Azerbaijan’s press service, Azernews reports. bp has recently joined the existing production agreements for the Garabagh and ADUA fields, previously solely owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Under the new agreements, bp acquires...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more