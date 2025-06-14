More foreign nationals evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan’s Astara border [VIDEO]

14 June 2025 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

As previously reported, six Kazakh citizens were evacuated through the Astara border crossing into Azerbaijan earlier this morning, Azernews reports.

Approximately half of a 90-member group consisting of a Russian symphony orchestra and artists have also crossed the border into Azerbaijan.

Two buses carrying the evacuees have already departed for Baku. The third bus is expected to be filled shortly.